Weapons, ammo recovered during Bara operation

A huge cache of ammunition was recovered in an intelligence base operation initiated here in the Sipah area of sub-division Bara, Khyber district. Briefing local media persons District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Iqbal said that on information provided by the under custody militants, an operation was launched in the area and seized heavy ammunition, concealed by the volunteers of defunct militants organization. The recovered ammunition that was displayed to the media including 137 rocket launchers, 27 cannon shells, 03 Russian model missiles, 30 mortar shells, 179 anti-air craft guns. DPO said that the ammunition could be stored for purpose to utilize it for terrorism activities anywhere in the country.













