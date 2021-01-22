Jinnah and Pakistan

Like a mother, Pakistan can represent all we want and in caring and loving relationship, or perhaps all we did not get. The survival strategy is to strengthen the bond and a loving relationship with the mother. If the bonding does not take place, natural growth cannot or does not take place. Self-awareness is therefore essential. Self-examination helps bring out the worst or best part of one’s personality. There are things individuals do not usually see about themselves. The face in the mirror may not match your own.

We should be clear about terminology that is used. I nation indicates characteristics that are symbolized by people as a whole, any people who possess a sense of unity because of common race, language, or religion or because of common political traditions or experiences, sometimes loosely used as synonym for State. Nationality refers to a group of people supposedly descended from common ancestors and having common physical, cultural, or linguistic traits. Nationalism connotes the sentiment or theory that every people who constitute a separate nationality ought to be independent and united in a separate state. Nationalism also refers to any effort to augment the power of a state the later element is what we need most now.

It is important to understand the significance and meaning of the term “nation”, “nationality”, and “nationalism”. However it is more important to understand the meanings and relationship of “society” and “culture”, if the purpose is to differentiate people or to try a cultural integration or to understand problems in cultural integration and assimilation. Such an approach to studying people and their divisions provides analysts the opportunity to understand concepts such as ethnic group, ethnocentrism, and the related phenomena of hatred and violence.

During his close association with all India Congress and Congress leaders like Mr. Gandhi, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had observed tendency to bring religion and politics. Disapproving such tendency Mr. Jinnah said, “By bringing religion into politics, hatred and communal violence will grow. British Raj would be replaced by Ram Raj”. Quaid-e-Azam had time and again pointed to the lack of unifying spirit of Indian society, and absence of a set of major values, which could be shared by all. It was a matter of concern for him to see growing pressure as minority communities in India, particularly, the Muslims. So, the key question on Quaid’s mind was, ‘couldthe rights of Muslims be protected within one India? Must there be a parting of the ways?’

Peace is essential condition for cultural pluralism. It means toleration of cultural differences within a common society, allowing different groups to retain their distinctive cultures while cooperating peacefully and relatively equally in political, economic and social life

It was basically to safeguard Muslim minority that Mr. Jinnah had worked very hard to secure a constitutional agreement between the League and the Congress. This agreement known as Lucknow Pact 1916, was appreciated by all quarters as major contribution by the Quaid. Basically Mr. Jinnah’s approach was directed to Hindu-Muslim unity. He thereforefought to free India from the British. The mission of his political life was a struggle against imperialism. But he faced hurdles in his way, because of Hindu communal politics and non-supportive attitude of his colleagues in the Congress. That was disappointing but had hardly deterred the Quaid from his resolve and the mission. He was greatly concerned about the plight of the Muslims in the Nagpur massacre.

The policy of genocide is still fashionable in India, though it is now over 73 yrs. that the subcontinent was divided into Pakistan and India. Every day, innocent Muslims are being killed by Indian army in Kashmir and by militant Hindus in India. There are visible signs that Indian leaders have neveraccepted the creation of independent sovereign state of Pakistan. In the face of clear differences in Hindu and Muslim culture especially the rise of militant Hinduism, there was hardly any justification to negate the two nation theory and the ideology of Pakistan (a system of ideas which sanctions a set of norms).

Culture is everything that is socially learned and shared by the members of a society. Social heritage which the individual receives from the group; a system of behaviour shared by members of a society. Society is relatively independent, self-perpetuating human group which occupies a particular territory, shares a culture, and has most activities within this group. In the context of culture and society, Pakistan and India are two distinct societies and two different cultures. If communal politics is given up, the chances are that more than one culture in a society may survive.

Countries like Switzerland, Canada, Belgium and Lebanon are examples of cultural pluralism, had this been possible in the subcontinent, Quaid-e-Azam would not have parted ways with Congress. He was convinced that the majority Hindu's were unwilling to accommodate minority community, especially the Muslims.

Still the Hindu dominated Congress claimed that Mr. Gandhi fought for Muslims better than Mr. Jinnah. The Quaid’s response was, “Mr. Gandhi is a great Hindu and a great leader, but as a Muslim I say to you, what do you know about us Muslims? You do not dress like a Muslim, you do not speak our language”. At another occasion, the Quaid said, “I am proud to be a Muslim. I speak as a politician not as a religious leader. I speak to you in English because it is the political language of India”.

We are only demanding what is absolutely due to us. I say to Hindus, live with freedom and honour in Hindustan and let us live with freedom and honour in Pakistan. We will live like “good neighbours”. Let us turn out the British in India on the basis of this fair deal, declared Mr Jinnah in 1946 while, addressing a crowded gathering of Muslim women in Lahore. In his speech, Mr. Jinnah said, “Why are we fighting for Pakistan? Why we Muslims are prepared to shed our blood for Pakistan? Because if we don’t achieve Pakistan, Islam and Muslims will perish in India. We shall be reduced to the status of (shudars), the untouchable. Muslims do not want a change of masters. They shall never become slaves to Hindus. Why do the Hindus insist on our shouting “Gandhi ji-ki-jai? We shall never ever accept it”.

Jinnah said “malicious propaganda by Hindu press was against the Muslim league. It revels in telling the world that Muslim League is an organization of Nawab‘s and Khan Bahadur‘s and that Mr. Jinnah was the lonely cry in favour of Pakistan

Our best tribute to Jinnah would be to follow in his footsteps. He wanted Pakistan committed to the service and welfare of the people. He advised Pakistanis to have a sense of purpose. He wished Pakistanis to be a beacon of integrity in this corrupt world. He stressed that emotion had no place in politics. So he called upon Muslims to show greater resolve. Following an appropriate strategy in line with teachings of the Quaid, we should be able to face the challenges/threats from vested interests, those operating from Pandora’s Box and soapbox.

The writer is a former director, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert and a published author. His book “Post 9/11 Pakistan” was published in the United States. His recent book “Existential Question for Pakistan”, a must read, discusses a large range of important issues related to governance and policy, having importance and implications for a variety of professionals, policymakers, academics, politicians and administrators.