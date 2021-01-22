Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 22nd January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96400 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 112500 Rs. 103124 Rs. 98438 Rs. 84375 per 10 Gram Rs. 96400 Rs. 88366 Rs. 84350 Rs. 72300 per Gram Gold Rs. 9640 Rs. 8837 Rs. 8435 Rs. 7230

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

