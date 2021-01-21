Joe Biden ends Muslim ban on his first day in office

President Joe Biden used his first day in office to reverse multiple immigration policies that formed the cornerstone of his predecessor’s time in the White House, including the 2017 travel ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries.

Biden returned to the White House late on Wednesday afternoon from the swearing-in ceremony, laying a wreath on the grave of the unknown soldier in Arlington and inspecting a parade.

And right away he started signing the orders that sweep aside Trump’s pandemic response, and reverse his environmental agenda and anti-immigration policies. He also took steps to boost the American economy and promote ethnic and religious diversity across the nation.