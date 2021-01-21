China to gift Pakistan 0.5 mln COVID vaccine doses by Jan 31: FM

ISLAMABAD: China will provide 0.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the government of Pakistan by January 31, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Thursday.

“As goodwill gesture, China has pledged to handover the batch of vaccine free of cost,” the Foreign Minister told media here, following his telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi this afternoon.

Qureshi said the Chinese Foreign Minister informed him that Pakistan could send the cargo aircraft to airlift the batch of vaccine.

Terming it a “welcoming development” amid coronavirus situation, he said, “This is a very good news that we have received from our friend China,” he said.