Are local manufacturing practices in Pakistan sustainable?

Industrialization is rampantly being attained underneath CPEC initiative administered by the current government. Pakistan has renewed focus on the founding of Industrial zones and Industrial relocation across the country under the next phase of CPEC. Recently, during launch event of MG group in Pakistan, governments has shown resolve to promote manufacture of automobiles instead of just assembling them. This will affect the economy positively by increasing exports and building a sustainable local market. However, there are adverse effects of unsustainable manufacturing practices on environment and society. Pakistan already houses a large manufacturing sector which contributes to 18.5% of GDP. However, increasing concerns of global warming and pollution are alarming and raise a question regarding the current status of sustainable manufacturing practices in Pakistan? Is enough being done to set an example for new entrants in the manufacturing sector to protect the environment?

To sustain the growth and to minimize the adverse effects of manufacturing sector on the environment and society, achieving sustainability in Pakistan’s manufacturing industry has become an imperative. The growing use of resources, pollution, waste and rapid industrialization has increased social, economic and environmental costs. This is especially true for large urban areas such as Lahore and Karachi, around which industries agglomerate. Apart from research on establishments of green industrial zones and environmental policy by the government, it is also important to carry out research on Sustainable Manufacturing Practices being carried out in Pakistan.

Status of Sustainable Manufacturing Practices

Globally, manufacturing is an important stage of conversion/production process and is directly involved with sustainability.

“Major players in manufacturing sector of Pakistan include automotive, leather, electronic, chemical, pesticides/ fertilizer, textile/fabrics, plastic (items), pharmaceutical and shoes producers etc.” said M.N. Abbasi a sustainable supply chain expert. Although, many of these Industries exceed good international industry practices and exceed applicable government environmental standards by being major sources of water, soil, and air pollution in Pakistan, following industries have been identified as highest contributors to the environmental pollution as reported by The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development). Status of current sustainable practices, along with potential and impact, adopted by these industries is highlighted as follow:

Status of Textile mills

Overall, this industry has been a major contributor to the GDP since a long time now, and recently has started losing its importance. Even though many textile manufacturing operations are shutting down due to competition, sustainability research and practice can prove to be promising for both the government and the industry for mutual benefit and positive contribution to the environment. A new clothing brand has recently been successful in Pakistan and it surrounds the reuse of leftovers from export quality textile good and turns it into clothing which is ready to wear and cheap. This contributes to reduced wastage of resources such as water and energy in a crisis hit country.

“In order to practice sustainability in textile mill processes, environment friendly production processes must be used which are energy efficient, use less hazardous materials such as chemicals, pesticides and fertilizers. As much as possible, less water must be used in manufacturing of textile. Also, a general rule is developed as 3 Rs – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle” said K. Amutha sustainable textile manufacturing expert.

A study was conducted in 21 textile mills in Lahore with the purpose to identify analyze the unsustainable processes and areas of the mills (including use of water, wastewater and energy) by Sohail et, al. sustainable textile manufacturing expert. Improvements were then implemented in manufacturing practices. The results of the study showed positive observations since approximately 10-30% reduction was achieved in wastewater pollution in 67% of mills, 1-19.5% reduction in water consumption was achieved in all industries and 0.2-60 MJ x 106/Year improvement in their energy efficiency was achieved in 80% of mills.

Status of Electronics Manufacturing Industry

Manufacturing scenario in Pakistan is yet to take a formal shift towards high-tech manufacturing industry such as electronics manufacturing. New ICT technology is produced everyday globally. It becomes obsolete rapidly and is piled and shipped to countries such as Pakistan for recycling. Alarmingly, there is only informal recycling that takes place through crude processes such as extraction of precious metals and gold by manually pulling to bits, burning, and dipping in chemicals. This has been reported, in detail, by Shakila et, al. electronic waste recycling expert. Sadia et, al. another electronics waste management expert, recently conducted studies on the fastest mounting global issue of very challenging nature and discussed introduction of management and manufacturing in the country’s informal E-waste business. It is challenging due to lack of awareness and technological understanding among people involved who are mostly poor, are cheap labor and negligent to health and environmental risks that are involved. As reported by both experts, there are industrial methods proposed for formal recycling as well as management practices. To put thing in perspective, the amount of gold in the E-wasted dumped annually in Pakistan is 146 kg which is worth 60 crore PKR. This is besides the metal tonnage which approximates to 29,262 tons. Karachi, the largest hub, receives 89% of total UEEE out of 94,000 tons per year of E-waste that is destined for Pakistan, a country which is now a major importer of E-waste globally.

Thus, it has huge potential to formalize and contribute towards manufacturing sustainability considering the dawn of CPEC and industrialization and recent interest of electronics manufacturing companies to set up industry in Pakistan.

Status of Food manufacturing industry

Pakistan is not lacking, in any sense, in creation of an assortment of artificial flavored goods as well as natural manufactured food. This food industry has major grip on green manufacturing practices but not on packaging. In the manufacturing of food, several different solid, liquid and gasses are formed. The major step being taken are to reduce the emission of CO2 gas, save the unused water, reduction of unwanted material and efficient use of materials especially the natural resources. Still, there is need to improve and eco-design packaging.

Author:- Areeb Ahmed (scholar enrolled in MSc programs at NUST School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering)