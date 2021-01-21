Etihad to restore daily Doha flights from February 15

United Arab Emirates carrier Etihad Airways is to relaunch services from Abu Dhabi to the Qatari capital Doha from 15 February following the restoration of diplomatic links between the Gulf states.

As post-blockade relations continue to be restored, the next carrier to announce that it is recommencing services between the UAE and Qatar is Etihad Airways. From February 15th, the airline will operate a daily departure between Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Separately, Qatar Airways announced in a tweet that it will be relaunching services to the UAE later this month, with flights starting to Dubai International Airport on January 27 and to Abu Dhabi International Airport the following day.

The resumptions follows an agreement between Bahrain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to reopen its airspace to Qatar, which was signed at the 41st annual summit of the GCC recently.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia restarted flights to Doha on Monday while Emirates has yet to announced its plans.

Flight Schedule, effective 15 February 2021 (all times local)

Etihad Aviation Group senior vice-president, global sales and cargo, Martin Drew, says: “With ties between the UAE and Qatar restored, the restarting of passenger services between the two capitals will once again support the growth of trade and tourism between the two nations. ”Adding a new destination to Etihad’s network during the Covid-19 pandemic is another step towards the gradual expansion of normal scheduled services to more cities across the airline’s global network.”