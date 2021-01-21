UET, PISC ink MoU to foster industry-academia linkages

LAHORE– The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to solve the contemporary societal and industrial problems.

At the MoU signing ceremony held on Wednesday at the UET’s committee room, VC UET Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, MD PSIC, Jameel Ahmad Jameel, Prof Dr Naveed Ramzan, Dean Faculty of chemical engineering, MD ESUPAK, Prof Dr Shahid Imran, Chairman Department of Mechanical Engineering, New Campus, and Dr Fahad Noor were also present at the occasion.

According to the MoU, the UET students would be able to access the real-time industrial problems and propose solutions to those problems. The PSIC would facilitate the meaningful interaction between the industry, academia, and various government bodies. Also, the UET graduate, willing to start their own businesses, would be considered for different funding schemes administered by PSIC.

While speaking on this occasion, the VC UET, expressed that the university faculty members should outreach to the different public and private sector entities in order to better integrate knowledge into the existing enterprise practices.

MD PSIC appreciated UET leadership for playing a vital in helping the government and the industry in different ways.