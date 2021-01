Netizens shared meme and jokes, poking fun at American media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner over her walk-in shower’s “weak” water pressure. The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashian’ star was mocked on social media for showing off the marble shower at her LA Kylie Cosmetics office. Fans were simply not impressed by the water pressure and the basic showerhead which caught their eye in her Instagram story.