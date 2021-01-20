Pakistan conducts successful test of 2,750 km long range Shaheen-3

Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads to a range of 2,750 kms. The statement added that the test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system. The successful flight test, with its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM and the scientists and engineers. President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists and engineers.













