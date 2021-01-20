CDNS digitises all saving centers under ombudsman’s instructions

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz by taking cognizance of the difficulties of senior citizens and widows has directed Director General National Savings to facilitate senior citizens, widows and pensioners as per banking standards. He was chairing a high level meeting to review the progress on CDNS Reforms Report issued by the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat. Director General CDNS Muhammad Khalil informed that the CDNS has digitized all its 376 branches and 95% work for issuance of ATM cards has been completed. He said that the CDNS has completed all its process to issue ATM cards to account holders but delayed due to action by the State Bank of Pakistan. He said that CDNS has requested the Finance Division to issue certain directions to the State Bank and National Bank to finalize operational and accounting mechanism for automated payment settlement system on priority.













