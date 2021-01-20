Rupee gains 11 paisas against dollar

Pakistani rupee gained 11 paisas (+0.07 percent) against the US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs160.61 and closed at Rs160.50. The greenback has gained Re0.17 against the rupee during the last three days.

Currency dealers said that the market witnessed supply of the foreign currency that helped the rupee make gain. The dealers said that on the improvement in inflows of the workers’ remittances and export receipts the rupee would make further gains in coming days.