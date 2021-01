Bitcoin (BTC) prices slipped to $34,832 after losing 6.07 percent at 1525 GMT on Wednesday. With this plunge, the market capitalisation of the BTC has decreased to $647 billion.

On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) lost 6.43 percent to reach $1,306. With this decrease, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $149 billion. Likewise, Litecoin (LTC) price reached $144 with 9.33 percent decrease. The market capitalisation of LTC stands at $9.55 billion after this loss.