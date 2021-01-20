Cellular mobile operators start mobile data services in S Waziristan

In pursuance of prime minister’s announcement regarding the launch of 3G and 4G mobile broadband in South Waziristan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued directives to the cellular mobile operators (CMOs) to immediately start mobile broadband services in the district. These services will be made operational from tonight and residents of the area will be able to use them for educational, health, business, and other purposes. It will especially help students having online classes due to COVID. This development will also help in bringing the area at par with other parts of the country in terms of technological advancements.













