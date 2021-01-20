NAB case against Sindh CM ill-intended: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has condemned the NAB’s reference against Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and said that it was a result of NAB-Niazi nexus.

Addressing a joint press conference with Provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani and Provincial Adviser on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Wednesday, Nasir Shah said that the reference against the CM was ill-intended and malicious. “Attempts are being made to harass the PPP ministers by filing false cases, but we are not afraid of such acts,” he said.

He said that PPP candidate Syed Ameer Ali Shah won by-election in Umerkot in which Pakistan People’s Party got more votes than the general election, while his rival, the Grand Alliance candidate supported by the federal government alliance, received less votes than in the previous general election. He said that Murad Ali Shah was implementing the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by caring out mega development works in the province at a fast pace. “Therefore, the people of PS-52 gave their mandate to PPP in absolute majority.”

He recalled that some forces did not want a PPP government in 2018, even after the formation of PPP government in Sindh; there were rumours of governor’s rule in Sindh. He said that Syed Murad Ali Shah has never done anything wrong, and added that the CM had definitely worked for the interest of the people. “The case against the chief minister was based on ill-intention,” he said, adding that the PPP could not be terrorised by such cases.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Shehzad Memon and former provincial minister Javed Naguri were also present on the occasion.