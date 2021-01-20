IG urges Lahore police to use IT to improve its professional affairs

Police Punjab Inspector General Inam Ghani on Wednesday said that the Lahore police had a central position and status in the department, so it has to use modern information technology to improve its professional affairs, especially the performance of the Investigation Wing and make full use of available resources according to modern policing. He said that the best policy to curb crime was to bring the accused to book by speeding up the working out of cases and in this regard the provision of all necessary resources and facilities to the investigating officers should be ensured on priority basis.

He further said that there should be a significant increase in already total 4,177 officers of Investigation Wing in accordance with the increasing number of cases whereas, the provision of computers, printers, locators and other resources to the Investigation Wing should be ensured on priority basis. He further said that the first batch of new vehicles provided by the Punjab government should be handed over to Lahore Police as soon as possible after completion of hood installation while CCPO Lahore, to improve the performance of Investigation Wing should ensure provision of the first consignment of vehicles to the Investigation Wing.

He further said that more resources and facilities should be provided to the investigation police in the police stations with high crime rate while competent and educated personnel should be deployed in the investigation to reduce the pressure of cases on the investigating officers. He further said that, close liaison should be maintained with the concerned agencies including the Home Department for revocation of firearms licenses issued by provincial or federal agencies and timely steps should be taken for revocation of such licenses by keeping close coordination. He issued these instructions while presiding over an important meeting on up gradation of investigation matters of Lahore Police at Central Police Office Lahore. On this occasion, DIG Investigation Lahore Sharaq Jamal gave briefing on investigation matters, performance and required resources of Lahore Police.

Briefing IG Punjab, DIG Investigation Lahore Sharaq Jamal said that Lahore Police is working day and night to ensure effective use of modern technology for crime control and arrest of criminals and in accordance with the vision and instructions of IG Punjab. Intelligence-based operations and counter-insurgency operations will be made more effective. He added that special teams have been formed to nab drug dealers, street criminals and criminals involved in serious crimes, whose performance is being monitored on a daily basis while tightening the noose around the scoundrels of the society intelligence based operations are being intensified for this purpose.

IG Punjab while instructing the command officers said that they should pay attention to digital monitoring of investigation stages of all cases with the help of modern monitoring software and anti-social elements hostile to the lives and property of the people. Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG R&D Shahid Javed, DIG Investigation Lahore Sharaq Jamal, SSP Investigation Lahore Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin and other officers were present.