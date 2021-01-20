PCB books chartered plane for inter-city travel

KARACHI: In an attempt to minimise the risk of contracting novel coronavirus among players and officials, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hired a chartered plane for inter-city travel. A PCB official said Wednesday that the aircraft had been booked for domestic travel as part of the bio-secure travel arrangements for the players and officials who will be participating in the Pakistan versus South Africa series. “Everyone who is part of bio secure bubble for the series like players, family members, match officials and support staff will travel on the chartered flight for inter city movement,” the official said. “They will be on same aircraft so that bubble to bubble transfer will be a secure travel.” The board made similar arrangements to fly players and officials from Lahore to Karachi ahead of the first Test against South Africa slated to start January 26 in the sea port city. The teams will then travel to Rawalpindi where the second Test will be played from February 4-8. Following the end of the Test series, the squads will travel to Lahore for the three-match T20 series.













