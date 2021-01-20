Chelsea manager Lampard unsure of his future with club

LONDON: Following Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at Leicester on Tuesday, manager Frank Lampard has admitted that his future with the club is not in his control. This was their fifth loss in the last eight Premier League games. The defeat against Brendan Rodgers’ side on Tuesday meant that Chelsea have lost the race for European qualification. As Chelsea struggle with its poor run of form, Lampard faces mounting pressure on his position as the manager. “I can’t control it,” the former midfielder said during the post-match press conference. “I have been asked it over the last few weeks. I understand it and it is the expectation of the club whether it is right or wrong. “I took the job knowing that there will be difficult times because it is not a club ready to compete. We have had a ban, we have young players, we have new players that we can see are striving for form and to be settled into this team,” he said, before adding “we have to fight”.

Lampard also said that players were “not playing as well as they should”. “The general theme of our performance was slow, sluggish with a lack of desire to run and that can come with a lack of confidence. We got beaten by the better team,” he said. Reports have suggested that Chelsea are looking at an experienced manager to take over the reins at the club, throwing up names, including that of former PSG manager Thomas Tuchel and ex-Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. Lampard was appointed Chelsea manager in July 2019 after just one season of managing a professional team, Derby County. He is Chelsea’s 12th manager in 16 years. And though the club were expected to be a serious title contender earlier this season, Lampard has not been able to get the most out of his players. It remains to be seen if Lampard, who was signed on a three-year deal, will stay on as manager or unceremoniously sacked like some of his predecessors.