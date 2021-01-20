Alfa Romeo will unveil its car in Warsaw

LONDON: The Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen Team has announced that it would launch the C41, the car, with which it is set to race in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, in Warsaw. The Sauber-operated Alfa Romeo team has become the first team to announce the launch date of its 2021 car. The Hinwil-based squad will unveil its 2021 F1 car, the C41 in Warsaw on Monday, 22nd February 2021, just two weeks before pre-season testing gets underway in Sakhir. The team chose the locations of Warsaw because some key operations of title partner ORLEN are located there. According to the statement released by Alfa Romeo on Wednesday the exact time and venue of the unveiling will be announced closer to the date. One-time F1 race winner Robert Kubica served as the team’s reserve and test driver in 2020. Although it has not been confirmed yet, the Polish driver is expected to continue to contribute to the development of the team’s race car this year as well. Alfa Romeo, which has just tightened its technical cooperation with the Swiss Sauber Group will race with an unchanged driver line-up with Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi set to race together for a third consecutive year.













