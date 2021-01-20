Royal wedding dressmaker reveals everything that went wrong with Diana’s wedding dress

Around the world, there is a lot of interest around the British royal family.

While Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex are always making news, there is one other person who continues to be discussed even today – their mother-in-law, the late Princess of Wales, Diana.

While Middleton and Markle’s respective wedding gowns had created a lot of buzz, according to royal wedding dressmaker Chloe Savage – who had worked on both their gowns – it was Diana, whose puffy ivory wedding dress first made news, and continues to enjoy fame to this day.

Savage recently told the Insider that there were, however, some major issues with the iconic ensemble. “It was a beautiful dress, but someone should have warned them that it was going to be stuffed in the carriage! It looked like it needed to be pressed,” Savage was quoted as saying.

The wedding gown had been designed by the husband-wife duo Elizabeth and David Emanuel. It featured a 25-foot-long train, which had to be stuffed into a carriage when the princess made her way to St Paul’s Cathedral in London, in 1981.

Savage also pointed out they could have simply “brushed it over before she walked down the aisle”. “It would have taken 10 minutes and all those creases would have dropped.”

During an appearance on ITV’s ‘Invitation to a Royal Wedding’ in 2018, Elizabeth Emanuel had said she was ‘horrified’ when she saw Diana step out of the wedding carriage. “We did know it would crease a bit, but when I saw her arrive at St. Paul’s and we saw the creasing, I actually felt faint.”

But creases on the gown was not the only issue. Per the report, the Princess of Wales had also spilled some perfume on her dress, right before she walked down the aisle. And while Diana’s makeup artist Barbara Daly had tried to clean the mess, the perfume had still left a large stain.