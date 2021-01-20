India top World Test Championship standings after Gabba win

BRISBANE: After their spectacular win at the Gabba on Tuesday, India topped the World Test Championship standings with 430 points. The Indian team triumphed in the final Test in Brisbane by three wickets, winning the four-match series 2-1, and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. “India on top. After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings. Australia slip to No.3,” ICC tweeted. India chased down a target of 328 runs, thanks to Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara’s crucial knocks of 91 and 56, respectively, building the momentum. Rishabh Pant brought it home for Team India with his stellar knock of 89, smashing a four for the winning runs. New Zealand are now placed second with 420 points while Australia are in third sport with 322 points.

The ICC, in another tweet, pointed out that while India were outplayed in the first Test when they were bundled out for 36 runs on December 19, the visitors breached “the Gabba fortress” on January 19, exactly a month after. With the win, India ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak here. India also claimed the second spot in the ICC Test team rankings with 117.65 points, demoting Australia to the third. New Zealand still holds the top spot in the team rankings with 118.44 points. India will next face England in a four-Test home series from February 5.