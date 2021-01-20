Getting to know Pakistan

A Cry for Justice

Empirical Insights from Balochistan

Kaiser Bengali

Balochistan is clichéd as the largest province of Pakistan with the smallest population and with vast natural resources. It is abjectly under-developed, with virtually absent physical infrastructure and abysmally low social development indicators. Local discontent and anger over the state of affairs has repeatedly boiled over into insurgencies, with one under way currently. This book empirically documents five different aspects of under-development and deprivation in Balochistan: gas pricing, federal development expenditure, federal social protection, federal civil service, and structure of electoral representation. It is the first attempt to detail the facts of systematic economic exploitation, discrimination, and neglect that Balochistan has shouldered and continues to face-minus the fiction of imagined wrongs.

Pakistan: Beyond the ‘Crisis State’

Edited by Maleeha Lodhi

This book provides an analysis of Pakistan’s political, economic, social, foreign policy, and governance challenges. It brings together an extraordinary array of leading experts who debate Pakistan’s strengths and weaknesses and offer ways out of its current predicament. The book also discusses the complex interplay between domestic developments and external factors including great power interests that are so central to the Pakistan story. Lodhi and her contributors contend that Pakistan and its people have the capacity to transform their country into a stable, modern Muslim state, but bold reforms will be needed to bring about this outcome.

Constitutional & Political History of Pakistan

Third Edition

Hamid Khan

This book analyses constitutional development in Pakistan from its inception to present times. It provides a case-by-case account of constitution-making in Pakistan, with the inclusion of all pertinent documentation. Constitutional developments have been explained in the context of social and political events that shaped them. The book focuses on constitutional and political history, and constitutional development concurrently. This third edition is updated to cover the constitutional and political development till 2013.

Pakistan: A New History

Ian Talbot

Sidestepping easy headlines to identify Pakistan’s true dangers, this volume revisits the major turning points and trends of Pakistani history over the past six decades. While Ian Talbot’s study centres on Pakistan’s many failures-the collapse of stable governance, the drop in positive political and economic development, and, most of all, the unrealised goal of a Muslim state as envisaged by the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah-this book unequivocally affirms the country’s potential for a positive reawakening.

Governing the Ungovernable

Institutional Reforms for Democratic Governance

Ishrat Husain

Pakistan, since its independence in 1947, had to face tumultuous years for the first four decades. Despite the many challenges, both internal and external, the country was able to register a 6 percent average annual growth rate during the first forty years of its existence. Since 1990, the country has had a decline in the growth rate. This book examines the reasons behind this slowdown, the volatile and inequitable growth of the last twenty-five years, and through a process of theoretical and empirical evidence argues that the most powerful explanatory hypothesis lies in the decay of institutions of governance. It also suggests a selective and incremental approach of restructuring some key public institutions that pertain to accountability, transparency, security, economic growth

and equity.