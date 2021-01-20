Bilawal attends reception at Qasr-e-Nasir Rohri

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday night arrived at the Qasr-e-Nasir Rohri, the residence of Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Syed Kumail Haider Shah, Syed Shabbir Shah and Syed Akbar Nasir Shah warmly received Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The PPP chairman was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, MNA Shazia Murree, Provincial Ministers Sohail Anwar Sial, Owais Qadir Shah and other PPP leaders. Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah hosted dinner in honor of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto and distinguished guests at Jahan-e- Kamil. Strict security measures were taken in Rohri on the occasion of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s arrival.