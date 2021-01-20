Main accused in Monika Larik’s rape, murder case produced before ATC

Pirjo Goth police produced Abdullah Larik alias Ibli Larik, the main accused in a case of rape and murder of seven-year-old Monika Larik, before the ATC Khairpur on Tuesday. The ATC judge asked about the incident of Monika Larik rape, murder case. The accused Abdullah Larik admitted crime and stated detail of the crime. On the application of police, the accused was remanded for seven to police custody for further investigation. Pirjo Goth police released three suspects, including Sayed Anid Shah Rashdi and Hyder Shah, whose were earlier arrested in the case. Earlier, Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmaed Mahar along with DIG Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi, SSP Khairpur Ameer Saud Mangsi and cops visited the house of Ghulam Shabeer Larik at village Loung Larik and met with the family members of Monika Larik, where they offered Fateha. The IG got details of the case from the family members and police officials. IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar assured them that justice will be provided to the victim family. He announced rupees one million for police teams who participated and solved the case in a very short time. He appreciated the Khairpur police in this regard.













