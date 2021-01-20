Punjab IG for intensifying operation against land grabbers

Punjab Police Inspector General Inam Ghani has said that operation against illegal occupation of public and private lands and properties across the province should be intensified without any consideration for the status of mafia groups, and action against those influential people serving as government officers or retired who support and shelter such criminal elements should not be delayed at all.

He further said that the officers and influential persons who openly or secretly join the land grabbing mafia groups and occupy government, commercial and residential lands also do not deserve any concession and hence the siege with full vigour should placed around such black sheep. In doing so, they should be arrested so that they do not deprive the citizens of their valuable property through their misdeeds and illegal tactics.

He further said that improving the professionalism of investigation based on modern technology is one of the top priorities of Punjab Police. Therefore, close monitoring of the performance of all Regional Monitoring Units (RMUs) of the province to monitor investigation matters must be ensured so that every case registered is digitally monitored and the progress and stages of investigation are also monitored in accordance with the prescribed SOPs.

He further said that there is no place in the force for corruption and abuse of power and full action should be taken against such elements under zero tolerance so that the process of self-accountability could be made more effective. In addition to timely measures, all RPOs and DPOs should investigate the cases of child and woman abuse under their supervision, while geo-fencing, forensic science and modern investigation tools should also be used to investigate other serious crimes including murder and rape and special emphasis should be made to expedite the process of bringing the accused involved in these crimes to justice. He stressed that the operations against the accused, fugitives and anti-social elements should be intensified across the province and crackdown for arrest of thugs and drug dealers should be made more effective under the supervision of senior officers. He expressed these views while instructing the officers while presiding over a high level meeting held at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, the summaries sent to other departments by various police sections and branches were reviewed in detail.

The officers present in the meeting gave a briefing on professional matters in their respective fields, measures taken to prevent crime and improve public service delivery. While directing, the IG Punjab said that intelligence based operations should be continued to break the drug supply chain and big fish must be put behind the bars. He further said that during intelligence based operations, especially in the areas around educational institutions and student hostels, strict surveillance should be carried out and the young generation should be saved from other fashionable drugs including ice by eradicating those nasty elements who supply such dangerous drugs.. He further said that in order to maintain the rule of law in the society, efforts should be made to control crime as well as the rate of work out of cases should be improved while those involved in murder, robbery and kidnapping for ransom should be punished by taking advantage of modern technology.

