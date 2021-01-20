Leopard attacks man before being killed by mob in KP

A leopard in Abbottabad district entered a civilian area and injured a person before being killed by a mob. According KP Wildlife Department officials, the leopard, which is among endangered species, aged four years, attacked Malik Muhammad Riaz, a resident of Pawa Sayal, a small village of Abbottabad, while he was working in the fields.

Idrees Khan, a wildlife official, said that villagers after hearing the victim crying for help came to his rescue and killed the leopard. He said the body of the wild animal has been moved for medical examination to ascertain the facts of the incident. The brother of injured man said Malik Muhammad sustained injuries on different parts of the body including on his right arm and leg, and is undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital.

The department would also investigate whether the man entered the animal habitat or the wild animal ventured into populated area to know the facts of the incident, the official said.

About the compensation policy of the KP government for leopard attack victims, Idress said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) pays an amount of Rs100,000 to the injured of a leopard victim.

While in case of death due to attack by the wild beast, the department would pay an amount of Rs 300,000 to heir of the victim, he added.