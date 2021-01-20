KP CM directs DCs to implement strategy for good governance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed all the district administrations for all necessary measures to further improve the implementation of the provincial government’s good governance strategy in letter and spirit to facilitate general masses to maximum level.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the province here. Besides Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, the concerned administrative secretaries and Divisional Commissioners also attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the chief minister further directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to hold open courts and Revenue Darbars at local level on a regular basis to listen to the issues faced by the general masses and take measures to resolve those issues there and then.

He said that giving maximum relief to the general masses and resolving their issues at local level was the main objectives of government’s endeavours and urged upon the district administrations to give it top priority adding that all the DCs should ensure easy and all the time access of their offices to the general public.

Mahmood Khan directed the district administrations to take necessary measures to shift all the bus stands and Vegetable markets outside the cities, devise effective strategy to stop illegal mining in some of the pockets of the province and to immediately remove the illegal crushing machines installed on rivers beds.

He also directed the DCs to further expedite anti- encroachment and anti- polythene bags drives in their respective districts further directing them to completely ban the use of polythene bags in tourists’ resorts of the province.

Appreciating the performance of district administrations with regard to Corona pandemic and the implementation of good governance strategy, Mahmood Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood on top of the list at national level with regard to the implementation of good governance strategy and added that still there is a room for improvement and the district administrations should play their role to take it to the next level.

Regarding the implementation of the government’s posting transfer policy, Mahmood khan directed the DCs to reshuffle all the subordinate staff in their offices working on a post for more than two years further directing them to ensure the inter-district transfer of the revenue staff at divisional level.

Mahmood Khan termed the clean and green initiative as one of the priority areas of his government and said that the initiative would be made a real success story as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran khan and directed the DCs to launch massive plantation drives in the upcoming season.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need of timely completion of all the on-going developmental schemes at district level without compromising the quality and quantity of work and directed the heads of district administration to have a close watch on these developmental schemes.