Court records witnesses’ statements in Shahbaz Tatla murder case

A local court on Tuesday recorded statements of three witnesses in Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla murder case. The police produced three accused SSP Mufakhir Adeel, Asad Sarwar Bhatti and Irfan Ali before the court in the case hearing. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Arshad Javed recorded statements of complainants Sajjad Ahmed, Muzammil Hussain and Umar Farooq in the proceedings.

The murder case against the accused was registered at Naseerabad police station. The court adjourned further hearing of the case until January 23. Police had arrested SSP Mufakhir Adeel in March last year for his alleged role in murder of Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla, a senior lawyer.