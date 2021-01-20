Typhoid vaccination campaign from 1st

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the co-operation of all sections was much essential for the success of the 15-day typhoid vaccination campaign starting from Ist February and General practitioners should also play their part in this regard. He said this while addressing the sixth and concluding session of the training workshop for general practitioners at the District Health Development Center. Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed, DDHO Dr Muhammad Ahmed, Health Education Officer Shafiq Ahmed Asif were also present. The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the conduct of training workshops for General Practitioners and said that a comprehensive micro-plan should be formulated to achieve the goals of the Typhoid Vaccination Campaign so that not a single child of the relevant age is deprived of immunization. He assured that full support would be provided by the district administration during the campaign. The District Health Officer said that the training lasted for 6 sessions in which 180 general practitioners from across the district were educated and the trained doctors would inform other practitioners about national importance immunization of children against infectious diseases. He said that a target of 1.7 million children has been set to be vaccinated during the campaign which will continue till February 15th in collaboration with Punjab Health Department and UNICEF. The Health Education Officer highlighted the important aspects of the training sessions.













