After seeing floods, Indonesian leader visits quake zone

Relief workers worked to clear up rubble of collapsed buildings Tuesday on an Indonesian island where a deadly earthquake left thousands of people homeless.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake Friday that killed at least 84 people was one of multiple recent disasters in Indonesia. President Joko Widodo, who visited a flood-hit area on Borneo island on Monday, visited the quake-hit areas of West Sulawesi province Tuesday to reassure people the government´s response is reaching those who are struggling. He pledged to rebuild government buildings that collapsed and to help people rebuild their damaged houses with aid of up to 50 million rupiah ($3,560) as he toured the hard-hit city of Mamuju, a city of nearly 300,000 people and the provincial capital.

“We hope with the assistance by the central government can hasten recovery of collapsed houses and economy,” he said in a speech after visiting survivors being housed in shelters on a soccer field. “The government services should be returned to normal,” he said.