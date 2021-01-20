Covid-19-The second wave

A full acceptance of the second wave of COVID-19 came when our home had a case of it. It is not until we truly go through something personally, do we understand what the situation actually is. Pakistan has now officially reported crossing the 500, 000 mark of Covid-19 cases in the country. The reported deaths due to the novel coronavirusare above 10,000. However, as obituaries are listed each day of people we personally know, it is highly unlikely that figure is correct. With people not understanding the difference between a common cold and getting symptoms tested (still), it seems likely that reporting may be slightly going astray. Not on purpose, but many people have been missed out just because they were not accounted for. We must come to the acceptance that we,as a country, are not well.

As burials line up everydaynow, we should be banned from being outside for non-essential work. In the year 2021 after months of utter hell, we seemed to not have learned much from the past few months for the second wave of COVID-19. That, or we just became brazenly confident and stupidly so for this time round. In retrospect we did a great job in following SOPs the first time versus other countries. The entire country was aware this is a serious matter and came together. However, the second wave is here, it is brutal and the fatalities are there to show for it.

I will put this up in immediately in the case somebody out there will misinterpret what I am saying. We understand clearly and have it drilled into us that is it not possible to go into a full lockdown for an economy such as ours. Even the semi-lockdown that we had in the first few months of the global pandemic has crippled us quite abit. Opening up was of extreme importance for the economic security of the nation. However, a solution perhaps maybe in terms of a hybrid strategy again which curbs the activities of people outside. Another stagewise semi-closure and yes, especially in terms of marriage halls, schools, or social events. It is understandable that the hospitality industry along with several other sectors have faced massive losses; many businesses have shut down and will not be re-opening. But there are millions who will be affected and saved if we can provide a more contained environment officially. A question was raised by several grieving families as to whywere we open during the second wave? ( if we knew about it). The general opinion has been that we should have been warned and made to shut activities outside.

Although it is true that there is a segment of people who understand adopting self-responsibility, however there is also a mass population out there which will need to be re -educated and shepherded towards a direction. There are peoplewe know who have gone through Covid-19 now outside and roaming around as they feel they have beaten the worse. This is false sense of bravado occurring. They have not ‘beaten’ this at all. None of us have.

My favorite line still remains from a friend when asked an opinion about this, she called them ‘deranged people dancing”. Although a reference to weddings, it deemed fit to apply this to the people now outside- many without masks or care for the SOPs. As the novel coronavirus weaves through Pakistan, letting our guard down given the current situation is highly unwise.

I stand by my earlier messages which lay claim that Pakistan has done exceptionally and surprisingly well during the initial months of the global pandemic. But today I write from the perspective that not many hereare going to become responsible and change overnight without being given due direction on how to do so. This change that is wanted by the authorities(or even expected of anybody across the world) is unrealistic and not in itself a strategy that will save us. We do not have the facilities to cater for this. This, or the second scenario is that these deaths are no longer considered important as now we are on our own. Doctors are so overwhelmed at the moment and tired of the long months of being inundated, that they are simply sending critical patients home.

There has to be a better plan then driving through the global pandemic on auto- a strategy must be adopted for the people of the country till the time the vaccine arrives.

The writer is known for her articles on cultural impact.