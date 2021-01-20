PSX: Stocks gain 176 points in a range-bound session

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)witnessed a range bound session on Tuesday, as benchmark KSE-100 gained 176.65 points to close at 45,903.23 index level.

Theindex continued to hover below 46,000 level as investors injected some fresh momentum primarily in Exploration & Production sector on the account of the news reports suggesting that Power Division has forwarded its proposal to Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for allowing Mari Petroleumto remove the cap for dividend distribution after which the stock closed at its upper circuit. Moreover, investors also reacted to the news reports that petroleum has also proposed the ECC on removing cash payout restrictions.

During the session, the benchmark KSE-100 Indexremained range-bound, and registered its intraday high at 45,978.14level after it gained 251.46 points and low at 45,596 level after losing 129.87 points.

The volume at Kse-100 reduced from 285.14 million shares recorded in the previous session, to 224.06 million shares, whilethe all-share volume also slightly reduced from 543.65 million shares in the previous session to 491.79 million shares. The volume chart was led by TRG Pakistan Limited, Pakistan Refinery Limited and Fauji Foods Limited. The scrips exchanged 29.41 million, 28.85 million and 22.23 million shares, respectively.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited foreign investors’ were net buyers of worth $1.73 million worth ofshares. Among local investors the selling chart was led by Mutual Funds, which off-loaded $6.98 million of equities. However and Insurance Companies mopped up $3.05 million and $2.17 million worth of equities.

Sectors that lifted theindexwere Power Generation & Distribution with 79 points, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 71 points, Technology & Communication with 40 points, Miscellaneous with 12 points and Cable & Electrical Goods with 7 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by Hub Power Company Limited which contributed 74 points followed by Mari Petroleum Limited with 62 points, TRG Pakistan Limited with 54 points, Bank Al HabibLimited with 30 points and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited with 23 points.

However, Sector’s that continued to weigh down the index,were Textile Composite with 16 points, Commercial Banks with 13 points, Pharmaceuticals with 11 points, Automobile Assembler with 9 points and Cement with 7 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by HabibBank Limited which stripped the index of 26 points followed by United Bank Limited with 23 points, Pakistan Oilfields Limited with 15 points, Systems Limited with 14 points and Millat Tractors Limited with 11 points.