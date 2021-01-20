KCCI demands immediate release of tax refunds to SMEs

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately release pending income tax refund claims of small traders, shopkeepers and the SMEs.

In a statement on Tuesday, Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and former president KCCI M Zubair Motiwala said that claims of around Rs50,000 to Rs100,0000, whose assessment has been completed, should be released on a priority basis, which would bring some relief to the lives of small businessmen during the ongoing extraordinary situation caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that blocking such refunds oppresses small businesses which continue to face serious cash flow problems. “We have no idea how long the Covid-19 pandemic would last and it is a well-known fact that almost every household is a victim of this pandemic therefore, the government will have to provide relief as it is totally uncertain where the businesses will land up in the days to come”, he added while speaking at a meeting of small traders held at KCCI.

The chairman BMG stressed that the government will have to bring in major changes in the taxation system and it also needs to devise effective mechanism to minimise the hardships of small traders as although big businesses may survive but the small ones need support as they have no access to financing facilities and have also lost all their savings while battling with the situation triggered by the pandemic. “SMEs and shopkeepers are the worst sufferers of the Covid-19 pandemic who must not be undermined and given relief.”

He also stressed the need to resolve CNIC issue which is creating a lot of problems for the already perturbed businessmen who are compelled to run their businesses with limited timings and are strictly advised to comply with all the SOPs for containing Covid-19 pandemic which has resulted in creating a troublesome situation for small traders by raising the costs and lowering the earnings.

In response to concerns expressed over the imposition of municipal tax, he said that the president KCCI has already taken up the municipal tax issue and is strictly pursuing the same so that the grievances faced by small traders could be minimized. Moreover, the Karachi Chamber was also closely monitoring the relocation of displaced shopkeepers whose premises were razed during the anti-encroachment drive. “These shopkeepers must be provided adequate alternate places for business and we are seriously working on it”, he assured.

Speaking on the occasion, President KCCI M Shariq Vohra said that the small traders are the assets of KCCI and the chamber fully realises their significance. KCCI’s role is to facilitate and support the business community in dealing with numerous government related matters and pave the way for the progress and prosperity of small traders. “This is our job and we will remain unshakable until numerous issues are amicably resolved”, he added.