E-payment made mandatory for over Rs1m duties, taxes from today

Collector of Customs Appraisement, Lahore, Mohsin Rafique has said that all duties and taxes exceeding Rs 1 million will be paid only through the system of e-payment from Wednesday (January 20).

He announced this at a seminar at APTMA Punjab, Lahore. Chairman APTMA Abdul Rahim Nasir, secretary general APTMA and a large number of APTMA members attended the seminar

Mohsin Rafique informed the participants that in compliance with FATF requirements and as a measure towards digitization and automation of the economy, Federal Government has now made it mandatory for all importers to make payment of duties and taxes over Rs1 million through internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, over the counter (OTC) or any other electronic method approved by the State Bank of Pakistan.

He said in continuation of FBR reforms and modernization drive, an E-Payment facility for payment of all FBR taxes as well as some provincial taxes have been introduced for convenient and hassle-free payment.

On one hand, traders can electronically pay all import duties and taxes through Customs computerized system WeBOC at ports and border stations across Pakistan, while on the other, taxpayers can also electronically pay income tax, sales tax and Federal Excise duty sitting in their homes.

E-payment system provides a round clock facility to taxpayers and traders to make online payment of customs duties and other FBR taxes as well as provincial cess and stamp duty. The facility is available through the internet and mobile banking by using more than 15000 ATMs of 16000 Over the Counters (OTC) bank branches of commercial banks spreading across the country.

The taxpayers’ confidence and interest in E-payment are growing fast and it can be gauged from the fact that the proportion of E-payments of Income Tax, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty has increased from 6.26% of total payments during July to December 2019 to more than 40% during the same period of the year 2020. Similarly, the proportion of amount deposited in these E-payments has jumped from 13.55% of total payments to 76.5% during the comparative period of the current year, he added. Addressing the seminar, Rahim Nasir appreciated the role of the Customs Department in fully automating the processes and facilitating the trade through out-of-box solutions.

He expressed the hope that FBR will continue its drive to bring more transparency in the clearance of import and export consignments. He thanked the Collector of Customs for sparing the time to educate APTMA members on the proposed e-payment system.