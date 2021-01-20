Pearl Mall and Residency inaugurated in Bahria Town phase-8

In the ideal location of Bahria Town phase 8, a residential and business purpose “Pearl Mall and Residency” was inaugurated by AWJ Marketing (Pvt.) Ltd., last Saturday, with an aim to complete the project with a record time of 3-year. The event was witnessed by a large number of participants including twin cities’ leading real estate and builders. Chief Guest Engineer Iftikhar Ahmed Chaudhary, Punjab Government’s spokesman and Ms Fatima Azeem, senior vice president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry graced the ceremony. Other distinguished guests were Mr. Najib Gull Abbasi, Vice Chairman of Federation of Realtors, Raja Jamshed Hameed, senior vice president of PTI welfare wing, Islamabad were present alongwith other icons of the region. All the guests were welcomed by Raja Amir, chief executive and Mr. Wajid Zaki, managing director of the host organization AWJ Marketing (Pvt.) Ltd.

PTI government has preferred the real estate sector by all aspects, resulted a record investment has been made during this period, expressed by Punjab Government Spokesman. He continued saying that during this government, by offering good packages to the real estate sector, revenue from abroad has been invested back to Pakistan; whereas, previously money from Pakistan was invested in foreign. Further said by Ms Fatima Azeem that government has offered excellent amnesties to the businessmen of country and more attractions are still to offer.

Praising the project, Shah Khalid, chief executive of Pearl Mall and Residency, and project’s architect Mr. Jamshed Khan updated that due to their completely facilitated and well-developed project; there will be an increase in eye-catching look of Bahria Town phase-8 also. From the heath of Pear Mall and Residency, the whole Bahria Town and its water fountains and water lake will also be viewed. The project has specified 2 floors for parking and further floors for commercial and residence. The project’s marketing company AWJ Marketing (Pvt.) Ltd. Informed that in the year 2024, it will be handed over to its allottees.