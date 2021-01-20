NEPRA working on inclusive uplift model in power sector: Farooqi

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Chairman, Tauseef H Farooqi has said that the NEPRA is proactively working on an inclusive development model in consultation with the industry stakeholders in the power sector.

Farooqi said this while addressing a webinar cum seminar that was attended by a number of senior representatives from the power industry, public and private sector entities as well as members of the Authority, Mr. Rehmatullah Baloch and Engineer Bahadur Shah, said a press statement issued on Tuesday.

He said the NEPRA has envisioned developing a corporate social responsibility culture with its CSR drive of “Power with Prosperity” in a bid to introduce an inclusive development model in the power sector of Pakistan. Unpacking the vision behind the initiative, Farooqi further elaborated that with the proactive CSR approach, NEPRA envisioned to transform the socio-economic landscape of Pakistan by bringing about the most efficient and fair business practices to ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable power services with the active engagement and development of local communities.

He expressed the intention to create buy-in and broad-based acceptance of NEPRA’s CSR strategy by providing a platform to the licensees to execute inclusive and participatory development models so that the power becomes a means to bring prosperity. He further said that Engro Energy Limited (EEL) is the CSR champion and a trendsetter in the power sector of Pakistan and now is the right time to learn from its experience and share further with the CSR intenders of the power industry. Detailing upon the philosophy behind Engro’s inclusive development model, Engro Energy Limited (EEL) Chief Executive Officer, Ahsan Zafar Syed said that the recipe for a successful CSR model was a combination of partnering with stakeholders and bringing on board the social sector experts and not mere arrangements of funds.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we strive to deploy inclusive business in all communities that we operate. I believe it is important that the public and private sector form alliances to ensure that together we are able to achieve common goals of uplifting communities and benefitting the underprivileged. However, the most challenging part of executing a successful model is to ensure the sustainability of the development efforts through innovation and adoption of an institutional approach to CSR,” he added.

NEPRA CSR Consultant, Huma Zafar shared a CSR strategy that provided a roadmap for all licensees on how to ensure that electric power brings prosperity in Pakistan at the community level. She added that their CSR stood on pillars of compliance and proactive approach so that the licensees were facilitated to opt for minimum standards of inclusive development model.

She quoted the Power Policy, 2015’s section 12(xi) and 12 (xiv) which binds the power sector stakeholders including generation companies and provinces to undertake CSR activities within their project areas.