Dollar gains 9 paisas to reach Rs160.61

The US dollar gained 9 paisas against Pakistani rupee (-0.06 percent) in the interbank on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs160.52 and closed at Rs160.61. The greenback gained Re0.28 against the rupee during the last two days. The currency dealers said that the rupee weakened owing to dollar demand for import and corporate payments. Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at $20.52 billion by week ended on January 08, 2021. The official reserves of the SBP stood at $13.4 billion, while reserves held by commercial banks remained $7.119 billion by the week ended on January 08, 2021.