Bitcoin (BTC) prices jumped to $37,092 after gaining 0.55 percent at 1505 GMT on Tuesday. With this increase, the market capitalisation of the BTC has jumped to $689 billion.

On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) gained 12.86 percent to reach $1,401. With this increase, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $161 billion. Likewise, Tether (USDT) price reached $1.00 with a 0.05 percent increase. The market capitalisation of USDT stands at $24.38 billion after this gain.