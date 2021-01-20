Meezan Bank announces payment integration with Visa Card

Meezan Bank Limited has announced direct integration for routing settlement of Visa Card transactions. The bank in a statement on Tuesday said the shift comes in continuation with its direct integration with Mastercard last year, bringing the bank a step closer to its goal of transforming its customers’ payment experience, enabling faster and more seamless transactions. Meezan Debit Card users will continue to enjoy the Visa and Mastercard benefits while allowing the bank to offer faster settlements and reduce friction in payments. Shariq Mubeen, Head of Alternate Distribution Channels, said the bank always endeavours to provide the best transaction experience to its customers. “Direct integration with global payment schemes not only allows us to remove an additional hop in transaction processing but it also makes detailed view of each transaction available to the bank for more efficient management of cards portfolio. We are excited with this development and look forward to various other significant improvements in our IT infrastructure and platforms to support the growing business of the Bank,” he added.













