Mahira recovers from coronavirus

Famous television and film actress Mahira Khan has defeated the coronavirus after 15 days in quarantine.

During a virtual conversation with a private channel, Mahira Khan said that she has been fortunate that many of her friends, as well as her brother, were able to beat the virus.

The actress said that she had severe symptoms of the virus and that it was a very difficult time for her but with the Grace of Almighty Allah, she is now fine.

In response to being asked about her time in quarantine, Mahira said that during this time she went through a few scripts and that she would soon return to acting in dramas.

Meanwhile, Mahira has crossed the milestone of 7 million followers on Instagram, after which she has become the third most popular Pakistani actress on the platform after Aiman Khan and Ayeza Khan.