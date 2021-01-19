Doesn’t matter if I’m the lead or in a film for 10 minutes: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who recently had a cameo as himself in the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial AK Vs AK, says he approached the concept of playing himself as he would have done with any other character.

“I never approached it as myself playing myself, because I’m actually not like that in real life. I just approached it as I would any other character, building the character from scratch. We were playing versions of ourselves in the world that Vikram had imagined. I’m not really like that, so I just kind of took the material and let that dictate the approach that I took, and had a lot of fun with it,” Harsh Varrdhan told IANS.

Recalling the scenes that stayed with him, he said, “The one major scene that I had was a six-seven-page monologue. It is nerve-wracking to do monologues, especially comedic monologues. It was a big challenge.” “I also wanted to work really hard to leave my mark in my short screen time, so I took it up as a challenge really like any other acting job. To me it doesn’t matter if I’m the lead or I’m in a film for 10 minutes, you have to really commit to it and do whatever you can,” he added.

The film stars Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap as alternate versions of themselves, and Harsh Varrdhan says his presence in the film was bound to happen.