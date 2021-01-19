Salman Khan announces ‘Radhe’ will release in theatres on Eid

Superstar Salman Khan has finally broken his silence upon the release of his upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

The actor took to social media and made the announcement regarding the theatrical release of the movie which will hit the screens on Eid 2021, as planned.

Salman Khan confirmed the development related to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and wrote – Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners…It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return, I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in the theatres on Eid..God willing..

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film features Salman Khan, Megha Akash, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal parts.

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, veteran actress Zarina Wahab play important cameos and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in a special dance number.