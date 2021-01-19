Ayushmann Khurrana fun to work with: Abhishek Bajaj

Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who made his Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2, will be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and he says he had a lot of fun working with lead actor Ayushmann Khurranna of the film.

“I had fun working with Ayushmann. He is such a talented artiste and very humble as a person. I am really looking forward to the movie’s release,” Abhishek, who will be seen playing a negative role in the film, said.

Abhishek is known for his work in the television shows “Dil Deke Dekho”, “Parvarish” and “Meri Bhabhi”.

On Abhishek’s role, a source in the unit said: “His character will be seen as a rival to Ayushmann in the film. Both the actor bonded over their Punjabi background while shooting. Since they couldn’t exercise in gyms due to the pandemic, they enjoyed working out together on the set with Punjabi songs playing in the background. Ayushmann’s trainer often guided Abhishek.”