Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale are engaged

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale are ready to spend the rest of their lives together. On Monday, Jan. 18, the Altered Carbon actor and Victoria’s Secret model announced their engagement.

The 41-year-old shared a photo of the moment he proposed to Kelly on a hike, captioning it, “She said no. Jus kiddin…”

Kelly took a more romantic approach with her announcement, sharing a picture of themselves kissing with the ocean as their background. “Yours forever,” the 25-year-old model wrote alongside the picture.

The couple was congratulated by dozens of their famous friends, including Joel’s ex, Olivia Munn. The actress commented on his post with a “100” emoji.

Joel and Kelly have been dating for nearly two years. They went public with their romance at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2019, just months after Joel split from wife Cleo Wattenstrom in January.

Things later became red carpet official when the two attended the For All Mankind premiere in October 2019.

In the beginning of quarantine, the pair affirmed their commitment to each other by adopting a puppy together. Kelly shared the big news last March, writing on Instagram, “Guess who just became puppy parents? We rescued this little cutie yesterday.”

According to The Daily Mail, Kelly said she knew Joel was a match for her when he joined her on a trip to Indonesia. “On our spontaneous trip to Bali together after only three dates, he got up at 1AM to go on a night/early hike with me,” she said. “I was like, ‘Ok he’s my guy.'”

Though the pair hasn’t said much else about their romance, it seems that they’re a good fit, especially since they’re both from Sweden. Joel previously dated Olivia Munn for two years before secretly marrying Cleo in April 2016.