Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 20th January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 94900 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 110700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 20 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 110700 Rs. 101474 Rs. 96863 Rs. 83025 per 10 Gram Rs. 94900 Rs. 86991 Rs. 83038 Rs. 71175 per Gram Gold Rs. 9490 Rs. 8699 Rs. 8304 Rs. 7118

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.