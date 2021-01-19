Indecision mars PPP strategy on Punjab joint candidates

With only two days to go to withdraw nomination papers in two constituencies in Punjab, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has yet to decide on fielding joint candidates with its once arch-foe – the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). By-polls in PP-51 Wazirabad (Gujranwala district) and NA-75 Daska (Sialkot) of Gujranwala division are scheduled to be held on February 19. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20 when the revised list of candidates would be displayed. The final candidates would be issued election symbols on Jan 21. The seats fell vacant due to the demise of PML-N lawmakers — MNA Iftikharul Hassan alias Zahry Shah and MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema in June and August, respectively. PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said that his party has not decided yet on the proposal of fielding joint candidates, showing that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) member parties are finding it difficult to reach a consensus to contest next month’s by-elections jointly.













