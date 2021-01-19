Khairpur police solve Monika Larik rape, murder case; three booked

Police on Monday confirmed that the DNA of a suspect in the Khairpur rape and murder case matched the victim’s sample. Speaking at a press conference at SSP office Khairpur, Sukkur Police Additional Inspector General (AIG) Dr Kamran Fazal along with DIG Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi and SSP Ameer Saud Mangsi told that after the matching of the DNA, accused Abdullah Larik Ali Babli was arrested, who admitted that Monika Larik was raped and later killed. He revealed that the victim’s body was later dumped in a banana garden near Hadal Shah village, and that he had received aid from two of his accomplices. The police also raided a village and arrested the other two accused namely Saleem Shar and Mansoor Shar.

He said it was a blind murder and the police resolved it within a week by technical operation and investigation teams, who had arrested an interrogated 50 suspected people of the area.

Last week, the police arrested five suspects in the rape and murder case of a seven-year-old girl from Khairpur.

According to details, the DNA tests were conducted on more than 365 suspects and a match was found with the victim’s relative.

A week ago, the police had recovered the body and shifted it to the Pir Jo Goth Taluka headquarters (THQ) hospital, where a lady doctor confirmed that the seven-year-old minor Monika Larik had been raped before she was strangled. A case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s father against three unidentified persons after her body was found from Hadal Shah village.