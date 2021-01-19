New local bodies system to usher in a new era of development: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review steps for resolving public problems at the grassroots. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary and others.

The CM directed that effective steps should be taken to resolve the problems of the people at their doorsteps adding that the new local bodies system will usher in a new era of development at the basic level. The local bodies system will benefit the people as a strong local government system will help to solve public problems, he held. Similarly, the Punjab Local Government Act will ensure genuine public representation, he added.

The CM maintained the government wants to introduce an exemplary system for empowering local bodies institutions. He disclosed that a separate development package will be introduced for every district adding that best sanitation services, as well as the provision of clean drinking water, are top priorities of the government. The government is giving particular attention to the repair and maintenance of roads and streets because the timely solution of problems is the gist of the public-friendly development process, he added. A democratic system that could solve public problems at their doorsteps is imperative and the PTI-led government fully believes in the devolution of power and authority at the grassroots, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and briefed him about the steps taken for dealing with the coronavirus.

The CM directed the SOPs should be effectively implemented and the citizens should remain careful in the corona. Public cooperation fully materializes the government efforts, he said. The government is fulfilling its duties but the citizens should remain very careful, he added. The CM reiterated that public health is important and the citizens should also fulfil their responsibilities. The opposition has totally forgotten the national interest as PDM is intriguing to interrupt the journey of development, he maintained. The CM emphasised that the negative politics will be countered through public service as the people want development and the alliance of the corrupt cannot hoodwink the people.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of the father of Mubashir Javed, Protocol Officer of CM Office. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Also, the total number of corona patients has reached to 149782 while 2713722 tests have been conducted in the province. This was stated by Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a statement on Monday.

The SACM said that 560 new cases have been reported while 23 patients lost their lives during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the SACM maintained the PDM leadership is hampering the development process adding that the political hypocrites have to eat a humble pie after the unsuccessful agitational drive. The opposition has faced defeat at every occasion while the bleak future of the PDM is known to everybody, she added. The trio of Maulana, prince and the princess is perplexed because people have alienated themselves from the negative politics of the gang of thieves. The people have buried the nefarious designs of political deceivers and no corrupt can evade the accountability process in the presence of PM Imran Khan. The PDM should avoid holding gatherings as people are dying due to corona while the cabal is spreading corona for its negative politics, concluded the SACM.