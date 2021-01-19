NAB produces witnesses in assets reference against Agha Siraj Durrani

The National Accountability Bureau on Monday produced two witnesses in the accountability court in an assets reference against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and others.

Durrani and other accused were present during the court hearing. An official of the Election Commission and another from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appeared as prosecution witnesses in the case hearing. The defence counsel pleaded for time to verify the documents from the FBR.

The court adjourned the hearing of the reference until February 9. In an earlier hearing the court indicted Agha Siraj Durrani and co-accused in the case. The court summoned prosecution witnesses after the accused pleaded not guilty in the case and vowed to contest the charges against them.

The charges were framed against Siraj Durrani, his brother Agha Maseehuddin Durrani, his daughters Sanam Durrani, Shahana Durrani, Sarah Durrani, Tufail Ahmed, Zulfiqar, Agha Munawar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza and Gulbahar.

On July 20 in year 2019, the National Accountability Bureau had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker. The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry. According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of up to Rs 1.6 billion. The NAB Karachi had arrested Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February 2019.