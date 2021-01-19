Man arrested from Ferozewala for displaying weapons on TikTok

On the direction of Sheikhupura District Police Officer Ghulam Mubashir Mekan, all the tehsils of Sheikhupura are carrying out swift operations against criminal and anti-social elements as well as illegal arms holders with the aim of protecting the lives and property of the people and improving supremacy of law in society.

In this connection, the team of Ferozewala police station arrested the accused Naveed Ali son of Muhammad Rashid for displaying weapons on the social media app TikTok. A 223 bore rifle and several bullets were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to details, operations against criminal and anti-social elements have been intensified in Ferozewala Circle under the supervision of Ferozewala SDPO Ghulam Dastgir Khan and the above operation has also been carried out under the same crackdown. Accused Naveed Ali has been booked under FIR No. 74/21 under the relevant provisions and further legal action is being taken against him.

Sheikhupura DPO Ghulam Mubashir Mekan while praising Ferozewala SDPO and SHO Amir Mehboob directed to take action against criminal elements for the protection of life and property of the people and provide best service delivery and strengthen the relationship between the police and the public.